RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

In Atiku is story of hope for Nigeria - Dele Momodu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Organisation, says it’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a hope in spite of the challenges facing Nigeria.

Dele Momodu and Atiku Abubakar (PM Parrot)
Dele Momodu and Atiku Abubakar (PM Parrot)

Read Also

Momodu said when the former Vice President wins the presidential polls slated for February 2023, he already knows what to do.

“In Atiku is a story of hope despite the current challenges we face as a nation. I humbly urge our youths and all Nigerians not to give up on the country.”

Momodu extolled the virtues of Abubakar as a rags-to-riches tale of endurance and perseverance, from which Nigeria younger generation should derive a sense of optimism and belief in better days ahead.

“Abubakar is a son of nobody, who by dint of hard work and resilience, has become somebody not only in Nigeria but globally.

“The Abubakar story of an erstwhile shepherd boy turned a national headboy, is significant for all those struggling compatriots to emulate,” he said.

Momodu resumed work on Friday at the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MC Oluomo to hold 5-million-man rally for Tinubu on Sunday

MC Oluomo to hold 5-million-man rally for Tinubu on Sunday

APC Chieftain donates N70m to Kogi flood victims

APC Chieftain donates N70m to Kogi flood victims

Lokoja floods, impassable roads responsible for fuel scarcity in Abuja

Lokoja floods, impassable roads responsible for fuel scarcity in Abuja

In Atiku is story of hope for Nigeria - Dele Momodu

In Atiku is story of hope for Nigeria - Dele Momodu

Buhari mourns former PDP Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor

Buhari mourns former PDP Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor

FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

ASUU strike: Church launches educational fund to support FG

ASUU strike: Church launches educational fund to support FG

2023 budget: FG to use N81.6m to fight fake news, others

2023 budget: FG to use N81.6m to fight fake news, others

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (Daily Post)

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Bola Tinubu

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

18 Governors support Peter Obi – Ohanaeze