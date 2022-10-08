In Atiku is story of hope for Nigeria - Dele Momodu

Momodu said when the former Vice President wins the presidential polls slated for February 2023, he already knows what to do.

“In Atiku is a story of hope despite the current challenges we face as a nation. I humbly urge our youths and all Nigerians not to give up on the country.”

Momodu extolled the virtues of Abubakar as a rags-to-riches tale of endurance and perseverance, from which Nigeria younger generation should derive a sense of optimism and belief in better days ahead.

“Abubakar is a son of nobody, who by dint of hard work and resilience, has become somebody not only in Nigeria but globally.

“The Abubakar story of an erstwhile shepherd boy turned a national headboy, is significant for all those struggling compatriots to emulate,” he said.