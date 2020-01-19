Residents of Imo state are not ready to accept the Supreme Court judgement on the removal Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state.

The residents took to the streets on Sunday, January 19, 2020, to register their displeasure with the apex court's verdict on the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Imolites ask the Supreme Court to do the right thing.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state and declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

The apex court had declared Uzodinma winner of the election on the ground that results from 366 polling booths out of the INEC approved 388 booths in the state were unlawfully exuded from his total votes.

But protesting Imolites and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state disagreed with the Supreme Court, asking the court to do the right thing.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has announced that it will protest against the Supreme Court judgement that led to the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu in a statement on Sunday, January 19, 2020, said the protest will begin at 9 am on Monday in Abuja.

He said the opposition party is protesting to register its displeasure on the current state of affairs in the country and ‘miscarriages of justice’ by the Supreme Court.

See more photos of the protesting Imolites below.

Imo residents troop out to protest against Supreme Court judgement.