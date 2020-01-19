The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to protest against the Supreme Court judgement that led to the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu in a statement on Sunday, January 19, 2020, said the protest will begin at 9 am on Monday in Abuja.

He said the opposition party is protesting to register its displeasure on the current state of affairs in the country and ‘miscarriages of justice' by the Supreme Court.

He said, “In line with the approval of the National Executive Committee of our Great Party, the National Chairman as directed that a peaceful, civil and non-violent protest be organized in the FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY to register the displeasure of the Party against the current state of affairs in the country, especially the miscarriages of justice of the Supreme Court against the lawfully elected Governor of Imo.

“This is a clarion call to all lovers of Democracy as we join hands to save our dear Nation.”

On its Twitter page, the party posted pictures of its members in Ogun and Imo protesting against the Supreme Court judgement on Imo governorship election, adding that the high point of the protest would take place on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Abuja.

Some of the party members are seen carrying placards with such inscriptions as “Stop influencing judiciary’; “Imo judgement is a fraud”; “Say no to miscarriage of justice” and so on.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state and declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.