Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu, ex-President Obasanjo, and other APC chieftains grace the occasion.

Tinubu and Uzodimma [ImoMedia]
The event, which attracted a host of dignitaries, unfolded with precision and marked the official commencement of the governor's second four-year mandate.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 3:20 pm, as Governor Uzodimma, flanked by family and political allies, raised his hand to the Bible.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru was sworn in as the new Deputy Governor of Imo State, bringing a fresh perspective to the state's leadership.

The event saw the presence of distinguished personalities, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a close ally of Governor Uzodimma.

Tinubu and Uzodimma [ImoMedia]
Also in attendance were ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and other notable APC chieftains.

Obasanjo at Uzodimma's second inauguration [ImoMedia]
In his inaugural address, Governor Uzodimma expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received during his first term and pledged to continue working tirelessly for the development and progress of Imo State.

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

