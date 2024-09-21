I’m proud of military - Ighodalo says after casting ballot in Edo guber poll

Recommended articles
Speaking after casting his ballot, Ighodalo commended the military for ensuring safety.
“I commend the military for their role; they’ve demonstrated professionalism. I’m proud of them.”
However, he expressed disappointment at the delay in material arrival.
“INEC had ample time and resources, yet we experienced delays.
In spite of this, Ighodalo noted that voters remained peaceful and patient.
“The people have resolved not to be intimidated; they’re waiting patiently to cast their votes.”
He added that initial reports indicated the PDP was performing well, and he was confident of winning.