'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

During an interview on Arise TV on Sunday, August 18, Abbo disclosed that despite what seems like substantial earnings, his time in the Senate left him financially worse off.

Abbo explained that while in the Senate, his cumulative monthly earnings amounted to ₦14.4 million.

This figure included various allowances, such as wardrobe and vehicle allowances, alongside a base salary of ₦1 million.

He contrasted this with the current earnings of senators, which he stated have risen to ₦29 million monthly.

“₦29 million looks big on paper,” he admitted.

“I’m saying this as an honest man. I’m not trying to support the National Assembly, and I’ve been a member of that vilified institution for five years.”

'I became poor joining politics' - Senator Abbo

However, Abbo emphasised that these earnings are insufficient to meet the demands placed upon public officials.

He shared a personal anecdote, stating, “I had to leave the company I founded, where I was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, to go into governance when I won the election. I had to start subsidising my life because the money allocated to my office was absolutely nothing considering the demand and challenges faced by my constituents on a daily basis.”

The ex-senator recounted the financial strain of helping those who sought assistance from him, highlighting an instance where he spent ₦14 million on medical care for a single individual.

He also noted the pressure from constituents, saying, “Every month, from all over Adamawa State and other states, my office was besieged with people looking for help.”

Abbo went on to compare his financial situation to that of state governors, some of whom, he alleged, receive up to ₦1 billion monthly for state responsibilities.

