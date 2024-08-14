ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'E don cast' - Senator admits to ₦21m monthly pay amid nationwide hardship

Segun Adeyemi

According to the RMAFC, a senator's monthly salary and allowances officially total ₦1,063,860, a far cry from the ₦21 million running cost revealed by Senator Sumaila.

According to the RMAFC, a senator's monthly salary and allowances officially total ₦1,063,860, a far cry from the ₦21 million running cost revealed by Senator Sumaila. [Facebook]
According to the RMAFC, a senator's monthly salary and allowances officially total ₦1,063,860, a far cry from the ₦21 million running cost revealed by Senator Sumaila. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

His statement comes shortly after former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused federal lawmakers of self-enriching through inflated salaries and allowances—a claim the Senate has vehemently denied.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Sumaila, who previously served as an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that the official salary of a senator is approximately ₦1 million per month.

Senator Sumaila Kawu clarified that his monthly pay was less than ₦1 million but gets ₦21 million as cost for running his office. [X, formerly Twitter]
Senator Sumaila Kawu clarified that his monthly pay was less than ₦1 million but gets ₦21 million as cost for running his office. [X, formerly Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

However, the take-home pay drops to around ₦600,000 after tax deductions.

"The amount of salary received per month is less than N1 million. If there are cuts, it comes back to about 600,000," Sumaila clarified.

He then revealed, "In the Senate, each senator is given N21 million every month as the cost of running his office."

This admission has intensified public scrutiny on the remuneration of lawmakers, especially given the contrasting figures provided by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the RMAFC, a senator's monthly salary and allowances officially total ₦1,063,860, a far cry from the ₦21 million running cost revealed by Senator Sumaila.

The commission's breakdown includes a basic salary of ₦168,866, with various allowances for personal and office upkeep.

This discrepancy between official figures and actual take-home perks has fueled ongoing debates about the fairness and transparency of lawmakers' compensation in Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC

18 die in 3 crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway within 5 days - FRSC

Reps summons UNIZIK acting VC over poor project execution, fund mismanagement

Reps summons UNIZIK acting VC over poor project execution, fund mismanagement

Speaker Tajudeen clarifies controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

Speaker Tajudeen clarifies controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

FG blocks ₦83bn traced to sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

FG blocks ₦83bn traced to sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

'E don cast' - Senator admits to ₦21m monthly pay amid nationwide hardship

'E don cast' - Senator admits to ₦21m monthly pay amid nationwide hardship

Police capture vandals trying to escape with stolen TCN tower cables

Police capture vandals trying to escape with stolen TCN tower cables

Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS, & others for ignoring 2019 audit queries

Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS, & others for ignoring 2019 audit queries

'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

House of Reps grills WAEC boss over ₦6bn deficit & ₦5bn calculator loan in 2023

House of Reps grills WAEC boss over ₦6bn deficit & ₦5bn calculator loan in 2023

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation