
You're joking if you think I'm on transit - Obi reaffirms presidential bid

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said he is not in a hurry to achieve his dream of becoming Nigeria's President.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Obi confidently affirmed that he would emerge as Nigeria's president either today or in the near future.

He made this known while speaking at an unveiling of the book: “Peter Obi: many voices, one perspective,” which took in Awka, Anambra State capital on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The former governor also disclosed that he's in no hurry to achieve his presidency dream, but restated his commitment to always stand for the truth in the quest to build a better Nigeria.

The 61-year-old politician also expressed his willingness to respect the outcome of the ongoing electoral dispute in court.

Obi said: “I am fully in this journey and anyone who thinks I am on transit is joking. If it is not achieved today, it will be tomorrow. I am not in a hurry and I am not desperate.

“But we must fix this country. I have only one passport and anyone who thinks that Peter Obi will run away is wasting his time.

“I’m in court now and whatever the decision of the court will be, I’ll respect. I’m not going to riot. But I know we’re committed to the destiny of this nation. When it’s God’s time, it will happen.

“We’re trying to build a new Nigeria and that new Nigeria must be ready to say sorry, even if they are right. We need to start thinking about what are we going to do to have a better country.

The Labour Party candidate, who recommitted himself to always doing what is right, said he would never dole out money to influence any wrongdoing.

Obi also appreciated his supporters, otherwise known as Obidients, for their understanding and perseverance, while reminding them that his softness and apologetic disposition is a sign of discipline and responsibility.

Pulse reports that the event was also graced by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Catholic bishop of Awka diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, among other dignitaries,

In his address, Achebe, who doubles as Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, described the former governor as a man of destiny whose progress in life reflects the hand of God upon him.

“It’s not by his works or by his power,” the royal father said.



