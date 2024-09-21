Edo Poll: Ighodalo condemns late arrival of materials in Ewohimi, Owan West LG

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that INEC Officials and materials arrived in Ighodalo’s Okaegben ward one, unit 3 in Ewohimi, at exactly 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Ighodalo, who arrived at the voting centre at 10:30 a.m., also condemned the arrest of some PDP members in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

He also decried the late arrival of election materials in the Owan West Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you can see, INEC officials and materials just arrived and they are well over two hours late.

“Well, we are still well around the allocated time for voting; let us see what we can achieve between now and the close of voting hours,’’ he said.