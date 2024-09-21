ADVERTISEMENT
Edo Poll: Ighodalo condemns late arrival of materials in Ewohimi, Owan West LG

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also decried the late arrival of election materials in the Owan West Local Government Area.

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit
Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that INEC Officials and materials arrived in Ighodalo’s Okaegben ward one, unit 3 in Ewohimi, at exactly 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Ighodalo, who arrived at the voting centre at 10:30 a.m., also condemned the arrest of some PDP members in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

“As you can see, INEC officials and materials just arrived and they are well over two hours late.

“Well, we are still well around the allocated time for voting; let us see what we can achieve between now and the close of voting hours,’’ he said.

According to him, it will only be fair if the voting hours are extended by the number of hours lost.

News Agency Of Nigeria

