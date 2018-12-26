Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that it was his support that made President Buhari win the 2015 presidential election.

The former President also said that he also has every right to criticise Buhari.

According to Vanguard, Obasanjo said this while speaking at the 2018 Ibogun Day celebration in Ogun state on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

The former President also said “I know Buhari and he too knows me. Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as ‘sir.’ In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election. I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need.

“I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that.

“I am particularly happy that the governor, Ibikunle Amosun spoke against violence. I want to tell you, if you do not stop violence among your supporters, you will have yourself to blame. There is no earthly reason we should not have a peaceful election in the state.

“I have made my choice, it may not be in tandem with yours. Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there let all of us support him.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has in recent times been a front-line critic of the Buhari led administration.

Obasanjo says he is not happy with the President’s handling of the economy and the issue of the killer herdsmen.