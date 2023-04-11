The sports category has moved to a new website.
I won’t campaign for PDP if Dino wins Kogi governorship ticket — Wike

Bayo Wahab

The Rivers State governor believes the PDP would lose the governorship election if it present Melaye as its candidate.

Wike believes Melaye does not have what it takes to vie for such a political position.

The governor said this on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, during a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt.

When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State. Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking?” he said.

According to him, the fact that someone comes from a particular place does not translate to electoral success for the person if the person contests an election.

Dino does not have what it takes [to be a governor] for crying out loud”. He knows me very well. He does not have what it takes to be a governor.”

“Does it mean now that if the PDP wants to win the election, it would give the ticket to Dino and you say tomorrow that you were rigged when you have already killed yourself?”

“Are we saying that we want to win an election or just have a candidate?” he queried.

When asked if he would campaign for the PDP if Melaye gets the party’s ticket, Wike said, “Do you need to ask me that kind of question? Are you not aware that I would not do that?”

Wike alleged that the party’s leadership was trying to “manipulate” the process in favour of Melayed.

Bayo Wahab

