Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that he would not appeal his disqualification from contesting in his party's June 22, 2020 primary election in Edo State.

Obaseki, who is seeking reelection was disqualified by the screening committee of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) on Friday, June 12, on the ground that his higher school certificate and NYSC certificate are defective.

The committee said the governor’s NYSC certificate bears the name ‘Obasek’ instead of Obaseki.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has made moves to accommodate Obaseki's second term ambition, but he has publicly stated that he'd never join the party.

