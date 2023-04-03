The sports category has moved to a new website.
I will bow out a fulfilled man, says Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike said that only a blind man or an enemy of the state would refuse to admit the extent of spread of equitable infrastructure across the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

The governor charged the incoming administration on stewardship.

Wike made the statement during a Thanksgiving Service organized by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Wike said that only a blind man or an enemy of the state would refuse to admit the extent of spread of equitable infrastructure across the state.

“If your politics is not about the interest of your people, then you have a problem; the electorate are now wiser, you must be ready to present a full ‘report card’ to your people by 2027 if you must continue in politics.”

The governor also attributed the party’s victory at the polls to evidential impacts in the area of good governance and gender balance.

She said there were females serving as Vice-chairmen in the 23 local government areas with not less than 5 female ward councillors in each area and also a handful of female Senators and Members-elect.

The governor urged the Governor-elect, Siminialayi Fubara and his team not to be distracted by the opposition “bent on dragging them at the tribunal”.

Earlier, the programme’s host and Bishop in charge of the cathedral, Innocent Ordu, noted that Nigeria needed political office holders who were problem solvers not excuse givers.

Reading from the book of James chapter 4:8, he urged the incoming administration to always seek God’s guidance in their quest for wisdom to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

“We need performance and we need game changers like the outgoing governor, Nyesom Wike, who is indeed a game changer.

“To achieve good governance, particularly in Rivers, Mr Governor-elect, I urge you to assemble a very strong team which by all standards, is competent and capable.

“A team of passionate individuals who love the state more than they love their pockets, a good leader will always surround himself with a team of honest, courageous, God-fearing men and women of integrity to deliver on their assigned tasks,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

