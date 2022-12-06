RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I have never lost any election, Tinubu brags

"This man, who is amplifying our religious difference with his gang..."

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Jagbros]

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), boasts of historical victories in election.

Why Tinubu is bragging: The APC candidate was responding to comments made by Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on the APC’s Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket.

What Lawal had said: In a recent interview, Lawal openly doubted Asiwaju Tinubu’s ability to become president in 2023, running on the same religion ticket.

He argued that by selecting a Muslim as his running mate, the APC presidential candidate showed contempt for Christians in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu's response: Asiwaju Tinubu, however, dismissed the ex-SGF’s claims as speculation.

Asiwaju Tinubu, through the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s Director of Media and Publicity Bayo Onanuga, predicted that with the party’s and Buhari’s backing, Tinubu would win the race for president.

What Tinubu said: “Mere conjectures, very laughable projections. Asiwaju has never been on the ballot and lost any election.

“With 22 states under APC control, with the incumbent president’s backing, Asiwaju is heading for a landslide victory.

“Let Babachir Lawal deal first with the division in his renegade group instead of pontificating on the election’s outcome.

“This man, who is amplifying our religious difference with his gang, is from Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. He could not make Buhari win the council in the 2019 election, even though we had a Christian with the Buhari ticket,” he said.

In addition: Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has urged APC leaders and members to refrain from attacking the party’s opponents and instead concentrate on persuading voters to support the party’s candidates in next year’s general election.

