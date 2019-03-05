Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central - PRP) has refused to accept his loss in the February 23 National Assembly election, alleging that he was robbed.

The outspoken lawmaker came third in the election behind winner Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and second-placed Lawal Adamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sani dumped the APC for the People's Redemption Party (PRP) last year after falling out with Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, March 4, 2019, Sani said the election was dogged by massive electoral malpractices.

He said he has compelling evidence to prove that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plotted with the state government and APC to rig him out of the election.

He said, "I don't think I lost that election because you hardly lose an election when it is free, fair, and credible. When it is a robbery, it is either you are robbed, or you robbed; and in that case; I was robbed.

"There was virtually no credible National Assembly elections in Kaduna. They stuffed ballots, they thumb-printed, there was over voting, and the card readers in many places never worked.

"The story of Kaduna National Assembly election was not different from what happened in other places where it was confirmed by the observers, and even other opposition parties, that the elections in Kaduna, as far as the National Assembly election, was simply a farce.

"You have cases where you have ballot papers for the presidential election, House of Reps but none for the Senate (election) and it was an active connivance between INEC officials and the state government and ruling party in the state."

The lawmaker further alleged that election materials were delivered early to some areas while they were deliberately delivered late to other areas.

He said ballot papers were also illegally thumb-printed by security agents in areas of troubled by violence and bandit insurgency in Birnin Gwari.

He said he'll go to court to challenge the result with the evidence that he's collected about the illegalities that took place during the conduct of the election.

"As far as we're concerned, we have our facts right. We have video clips, we have evidences and we're certainly going to the court," he said.