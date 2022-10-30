I can thwart Ortom's senatorial bid - Ayu warns

Pulse reports that Ortom and Ayu had been on a warpath since the conclusion of the PDP presidential primary election that produced Abubakar Atiku as the party’s flag-bearer against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was the choice of some governors including Ortom.

The crisis has since continued to fester as Wike alongside his counterparts in Benue, Oyo, Abia and Enugu has been unrelenting in his call for Ayu's resignation as the party's chairman insisting that's only way to peace can be restored in the opposition party.

Meanwhile, the sub-plot between Ayu and Ortom has created a division in the Benue chapter of the PDP as the latter's senatorial ambition has come under a threat from Ayu kinsmen in the Jemgbah axis who accused the governor of teaming up with others to pull down their son from his exalted office.

Recall that the duo hail from Benue North West senatorial district and while addressing the crowd that welcomed him home in Gboko on Friday, October 28, 2022, Ayu who spoke in the Tiv dialect reminded everyone of the extent of his power as the party's chairman.

He told his people that even though he had the power to stop any candidate under the party, particularly in the state to avenge all the attacks on him, he decided to play a fatherly role to avoid a crack in the party.

Ayu's word: “I have been silent over all the things you are hearing against me because I don’t want any crack in the party I belong in my state, I have the powers to say you and you will not go anywhere because I will insist that I must sign before you go anywhere.

“But I have signed for all candidates produced by the PDP to go ahead in their dreams, whether I like it or not I signed.

“So I was doing that believing that I cannot shoot myself in the leg. I want Benue to come first by winning all elections so that Nigerians will say that the national chairman has delivered his state to PDP with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar winning 90 per cent of the votes and Titus Uba as governor in 2023.

“Nothing should worry you, my people. Since I started politics more than 30 years ago, you have never rejected me, you are always supporting me. They say a prophet has no respect in his home, but my case is different I am overwhelmed by this great show of love.

“The PDP is one and not divided. I am trying my best not to disappoint the Benue people and Nigerians in general, so if you hear that they want to chase Ayu out as national chairman, don’t be worried; nobody is going to sack me as national chairman of our party. I will leave the seat on a day that God permits.

“It is God that enthrones leadership, He uses people to enthrone a person over others and protects that person. I want to assure you that all these days, God has been protecting me even when I went on sick leave abroad, God is still protecting me.

“The Tiv people have suffered so much in this country. We are yet to get our share of the national cake, so my charge to you is not to relent in prayers so that this time around come 2023, God will give us a president who will work closely with the Governor of our state to wipe out our tears.

“During senator J S Tarka’s era, God gave us a Fulani man, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, did he fight the Tiv nation? Did he kill our people? He appointed five ministers from Benue State and speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Chaha, Paul Unongo (Minister of steel), Isaac Shaahu (Minister of Communications), Mrs Elizabeth Ivase (Education Minister) and Audu Ogbeh etc.

“Another Fulani man, Yar Adua appointed a Tiv man, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, his Minister of Justice.

“Today, the standard bearer of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who is not only a chieftaincy title holder of the Tiv people as the Zege Mule U Tiv, he is my friend, he told me his plans for the Tiv nation. That he will wipe away the tears of our people.