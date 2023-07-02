ADVERTISEMENT
'I am happy my friend succeeded me' – Former Ebonyi Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpu-Enika also congratulated other new appointees of the state government and urged them to ensure the overall success of the administration.

Former Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Ebonyi, Charles Akpu-Enika.
Former Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Ebonyi, Charles Akpu-Enika. [nationalaccordnewspaper]

Akpu-Enika made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the appointment of Richard Idike as the new commissioner.

Akpu-Enika said that Idike, who was the former Chairman of the defunct Ebonyi Angels Football Club, supported him during his eight years as commissioner.

“I am happy because Idike supported all my programmes as a commissioner and ensured that I succeeded in office.

“I am hopeful that he will build on my legacies in office to enhance sports in the state,” he said.

The former commissioner urged his successor to consolidate on some areas such as actualising a state-owned football club.

“We tried our best to float a team for the state and secure a slot in the national league cadre.

“It is now left for my successor to ensure that issues stalling this goal are surmounted to give the state a club,” he said.

He also hoped that the present administration in the state will complete the new Olympic stadium at Abakaliki for the benefit of sportsmen.

“There will be a time the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium can no longer meet sporting demands of the state and a new stadium will prove relevant.

“The Olympic stadium has state-of-the- art facilities that will help athletes harness their talents,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

