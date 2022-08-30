How Wike is taking down the APC structure in Rivers State

Wike made this known during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

What has kept Wike busy assides projects: The governor affirmed he has been busy destroying APC structures in the oil-rich state while some of the party members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are distracting him.

“Wike and his team are busy here bringing down all structures of APC, providing dividends of democracy. In your own state, you are only talking about Wike,” he added.

Who is Wike shading?: Wike has severally taken swipes at unnamed PDP members. He assures that in the right time, he will bring to disclosure who they are.

“Some of you, those you rate, you won’t even buy them for a naira. At the appropriate time, I will tell you who they are; the kind of characters we are talking about – people will speak here today, and tomorrow, they will say a different thing. I begin to wonder is it this leader that spoke to me last night? It is very unfortunate,” Wike said.

Wike sights rapist: Wike also took a dig at an unnamed “rapist” and member of PDP who was present at an event in Kano State on Monday, August 29, 2022, to receive the Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He accused this “rapist” of not putting effort into persuading others to join the PDP but is quite comfortable with liking “when food is ready.”

How to be an Odogwu: “Anywhere any true Rivers man is, you must show that you are important, you must show that you have something to offer and not to do houseboy, we don’t belong to the houseboys; we are not known to be that.

“So, all of you, continue to show that you are not a second-class citizen in any state or any zone,” the governor added.