RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP: I saw one rapist at Shekarau’s homecoming – Gov Wike

Ima Elijah

Shekarau’s homecoming was attended by party bigwigs including...

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)
Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

Recommended articles

What Wike said: Speaking in Port Harcourt, Wike said a rapist from Rivers was seated at the Kano event.

Commenting on the event, Wike, who was not at the homecoming of Shekarau in Kano said, “I was watching television yesterday (Monday) when they went to Kano to receive Shekarau. I saw one rapist from Rivers State sitting at the back where he went to join them to receive Shekarau but I asked him; ‘How many people have you made to join your party in your state?’

“You have gone to receive somebody somewhere but you have not made efforts to receive other people to join your own party in your state. You like when food is ready, you’ll go but for you to cook, it is where people have cooked that you go to eat the food but you won’t cook your own.

“As people who want the party to win or who want their candidate to win the election, what role are you playing in your state to make sure your party wins the election?

How many people have you been able to galvanise, mobilise them for them to leave their party to join your party? That is to show you are committed, willing and ready to make your party win an election.”

Recall: Shekarau who dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party a few days ago, was on Monday, August 29, received back in the PDP by presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

What you should know: Shekarau’s homecoming was attended by party bigwigs including the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; the party’s Board of Trustees chairman, Walid Jibrin; former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, amongst others.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike calls out Rivers PDP leaders over playing house boy roles in Abuja

Wike calls out Rivers PDP leaders over playing house boy roles in Abuja

PDP: I saw one rapist at Shekarau’s homecoming – Gov Wike

PDP: I saw one rapist at Shekarau’s homecoming – Gov Wike

You’ll appreciate APC govt in 6 months’ time – Buhari tells Nigerians

You’ll appreciate APC govt in 6 months’ time – Buhari tells Nigerians

Nigerian military successful in neutralising bandits, terrorists – Lai

Nigerian military successful in neutralising bandits, terrorists – Lai

Ekweremadu: Alleged victim demands reversal of order for release of bio-data

Ekweremadu: Alleged victim demands reversal of order for release of bio-data

NNPC boss says fuel importation will end by middle of 2023

NNPC boss says fuel importation will end by middle of 2023

2023: Tinubu will build a plural society, says group

2023: Tinubu will build a plural society, says group

Makarfi advises Peter Obi to swallow his 2023 ambition and return to PDP

Makarfi advises Peter Obi to swallow his 2023 ambition and return to PDP

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Southeast youths reject Peter Obi for president, back Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Anxiety in PDP over Wike's meeting with Tinubu in London