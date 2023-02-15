How cancelled results affect elections

That's right, folks, the results are in, and they're not what we thought they'd be. But don't worry, this article is here to bring you up to speed on the impact of cancelled results on elections in Nigeria and what can be done to turn the party back around.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can decide to cancel election results in certain voting areas for a host of reasons, including violence and electoral malpractice. What effect does this have on Nigeria’s electoral system?

Trust issues

When election results are cancelled, it calls into question the validity of the election and undermines the confidence of citizens in the electoral process. This can lead to disputes, legal challenges, and even violence, as different groups may contest the results and refuse to accept the outcome. For example, the cancellation of votes in certain local government areas of Kano during the state’s 2019 governorship election led to protests and political tension, with different political factions alleging irregularities and fraud.

Cost issues

Re-running elections can be a tedious and expensive process for INEC and the government funding the agency.Think of it like throwing a party and having to redo it all over again because the balloons popped or the cake was dry. It's not only frustrating, it also comes with a hefty price tag. Not only does it eat up valuable time, it can also cause disruptions in the political process. Talk about a headache!

Other issues

Additionally, the failure to address the reasons for election cancellations or postponements can have significant consequences for public trust and stability. Voters’ uncertainty and anxiety can breed mistrust in the electoral process and the political system more broadly. This, in turn, can increase the risk of violence or other forms of unrest, as citizens become frustrated with what they perceive as an unfair or untransparent process.

What’s the way forward?

To mitigate the impact of cancelled election results, it is crucial for election officials to be transparent and accountable in their handling of the election process. This includes ensuring that the results reflect the will of the voters, as well as being open about the reasons for any cancellations.

Furthermore, political leaders must act responsibly and respect the outcome of the election, even if it does not align with their preferred outcome.

Cancelled election results can have a significant impact on the outcome of a given election, as well as the perception of the electoral process as a whole.