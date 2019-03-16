The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has lashed out at Governor Rochas Okorocha.

According to Vanguard, Uzodinma said Okorocha should be ashamed that his bid to force his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu on Imo people did not succeed.

The APC guber candidate said this while reacting to a statement which the Governor reportedly made.

Okorocha was alleged to have said that the ruling party failed in Imo state because the fielded Uzodinma.

God has punished Okorocha

In his response, the APC governorship candidate said the people of Imo state have rejected Okorocha.

“ I thought by now Okorocha should be hiding his face in shame after he lost his bid to install his son in-law and win his senatorial election. Despite all the billions he spent to stop me and the APC in the state from the results from the polling units I won the election and we will prove it.

“But Okorocha has lost his deposit and he is finished politically. He is an expert in running people down but God has punished him today. This same man worked against the APC and he has the gut to speak about others. I challenge Okorocha for a walk in the streets of Owerri if Imo people will not stone him.

“Thank God all his conspiracy against us has ended and he has buried himself politically. I expect by now he should be apologizing to the people of Imo State for the crime against God and humanity he committed. I will reclaim my mandate which Okorocha and Ihedioha stole last weekend and then I will have something to tell Okorocha,” he added.

Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the governorship election in Imo state which held on Saturday, March 9, 2019.