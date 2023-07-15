High turnover rate at NASS should force rethink of legislative agenda

This staggering statistic calls for a deeper examination of the high turnover rates in our national legislature.

There are a number of factors that contribute to this trend, but one of the most significant is the lack of independent constituency reports. These holistic needs assessment reports would provide lawmakers with valuable insights into the aspirations, concerns, and priorities of their individual constituencies and the entire nation.

The reports would also help to bridge the information gap between lawmakers and policy implementers — enhancing accountability and fostering more representative governance.

In the United States, independent constituency reports from the Congressional Research Service (CRS) exist. These reports are "created for the sole purpose of supporting Congress in its legislative, oversight, and representational duties."

Here in Nigeria, for the sake of expediency, independent constituency reports can be conducted by reputable research organisations or think tanks, and involve a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society organisations, community leaders, and experts. The data collected from these reports can then inform the legislative agenda and policy priorities of the two main political parties for the next four years.

In Nigeria, right now, no such report or service exists. This means lawmakers are largely operating in the dark when it comes to understanding the needs and aspirations of their constituents. As a result, they are often proposing initiatives that are not in line with the priorities of the people they represent.

This lack of understanding can have a number of negative consequences. For example, it can lead to a decline in voter turnout, as people feel that their votes do not matter. It can also lead to a loss of trust between lawmakers and their constituents, as people feel that their representatives are not listening to them.

In order to address these problems, it is essential for the National Assembly to commission independent constituency reports in every local government to determine what infrastructure and social programs are most needed by the people. This would help to ensure government resources are used in a way that meets the pressing needs of the people. It will also help with the creation of a more responsive and accountable legislative and policy agenda.

This new administration has an opportunity to do things differently. However, the time to act is now. Now means before the publication of the legislative agendas of either chamber. Now also means before the 2024 appropriations process begins.

Yes, it’s easier said than done. However, anything worth doing is also worth doing well.