Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

High turnover rate at NASS should force rethink of legislative agenda

Oluwole Onemola

Lawmakers are largely operating in the dark when it comes to understanding the needs of their constituents.

Principal officers of the 10th Nigerian Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio (second from left) [Tope Brown]
Principal officers of the 10th Nigerian Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio (second from left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

This staggering statistic calls for a deeper examination of the high turnover rates in our national legislature.

There are a number of factors that contribute to this trend, but one of the most significant is the lack of independent constituency reports. These holistic needs assessment reports would provide lawmakers with valuable insights into the aspirations, concerns, and priorities of their individual constituencies and the entire nation.

The reports would also help to bridge the information gap between lawmakers and policy implementers — enhancing accountability and fostering more representative governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the United States, independent constituency reports from the Congressional Research Service (CRS) exist. These reports are "created for the sole purpose of supporting Congress in its legislative, oversight, and representational duties."

Here in Nigeria, for the sake of expediency, independent constituency reports can be conducted by reputable research organisations or think tanks, and involve a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society organisations, community leaders, and experts. The data collected from these reports can then inform the legislative agenda and policy priorities of the two main political parties for the next four years.

In Nigeria, right now, no such report or service exists. This means lawmakers are largely operating in the dark when it comes to understanding the needs and aspirations of their constituents. As a result, they are often proposing initiatives that are not in line with the priorities of the people they represent.

This lack of understanding can have a number of negative consequences. For example, it can lead to a decline in voter turnout, as people feel that their votes do not matter. It can also lead to a loss of trust between lawmakers and their constituents, as people feel that their representatives are not listening to them.

In order to address these problems, it is essential for the National Assembly to commission independent constituency reports in every local government to determine what infrastructure and social programs are most needed by the people. This would help to ensure government resources are used in a way that meets the pressing needs of the people. It will also help with the creation of a more responsive and accountable legislative and policy agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new administration has an opportunity to do things differently. However, the time to act is now. Now means before the publication of the legislative agendas of either chamber. Now also means before the 2024 appropriations process begins.

Yes, it’s easier said than done. However, anything worth doing is also worth doing well.

The ball is in their court. How will they respond?

Oluwole Onemola Oluwole Onemola Oluwole Onemola is a digital communications expert and policy analyst.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu tasks African leaders on democracy, political stability

Tinubu tasks African leaders on democracy, political stability

Foundation awards scholarship to 17 Anambra students in tertiary institutions

Foundation awards scholarship to 17 Anambra students in tertiary institutions

Anambra govt shuts Onitsha school over flogging of 2-yr-old pupil

Anambra govt shuts Onitsha school over flogging of 2-yr-old pupil

Kano govt denies criticising Tinubu over ₦500bn palliative sharing formula

Kano govt denies criticising Tinubu over ₦500bn palliative sharing formula

Oborevwori condemns killing of a 2-yr-old by NDLEA Officials in Delta

Oborevwori condemns killing of a 2-yr-old by NDLEA Officials in Delta

Tinubu salutes Osoba's courage and determination to excel at 84

Tinubu salutes Osoba's courage and determination to excel at 84

Malala, Nigerian influencers discuss gender equality, education

Malala, Nigerian influencers discuss gender equality, education

FG charges Emefiele for illegal firearm possession

FG charges Emefiele for illegal firearm possession

High turnover rate at NASS should force rethink of legislative agenda

High turnover rate at NASS should force rethink of legislative agenda

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku blames Tinubu for worsening poverty, inflation in just 40 days

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), insists the party has presented enough evidence to prove Peter Obi (right) won the 2023 presidential election [Premium Times]

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and Rotimi Akeredolu [Factual Times]

'I am in touch with my boss, he is recuperating well' - Aiyedatiwa