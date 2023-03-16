ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHavenHomes: A real estate developer has supported the reelection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term, saying the development achieved in the last four years needs to be sustained.

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity
Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Recommended articles

“Policies of the administration of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have opened up Lagos real estate to unprecedented development like never before,” Mr. Sonuga said.

Speaking further, the expert lauded Mr Sanwo-Olu for creating an enabling environment that addresses the issue of the safety of residents from the sharp practices of the past.

“In the last four years, there has been a concerted effort by the governor and his team to tackle the challenges of quackery and fraudulent activities within the sector. An impressive initiative is the partnership between the state and the EFCC in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, early last year the governor signed into law a bill to regulate real estate transactions in the state. If you look at that law, what it seeks to primarily do is regulate real estate transactions in Lagos to protect unsuspecting residents who in the past fell prey to quacks.

“The interesting thing is that the bill was passed by the state assembly and signed into law by the governor with Lagosians in mind,” Mr. Sonuga said, adding that this was why discerning voters in the state were better inclined to reelect the governor.

In the area of infrastructure, Mr Sonuga noted that “the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration has constructed several roads and infrastructure that have helped add value to the real estate sector in general, and made movement easier for residents of the state.”

He said; “Take for instance regional road connecting Ajah to Lekki Phase 1. The ripple effect of that construction is that it has opened up real estate in that axis to more developments.”

Mr Sonuga noted that “To sustain these developments in the real estate sector across Lagos state, a government of continuity under Mr Sanwo-Olu is needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByHavenHomes

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

2023 Elections: Igbo communities in Kaduna endorse NNPP guber candidate

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Pulse Sports

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff