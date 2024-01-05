Group wants Tinubu to caution Gbajabiamila ahead of Surulere by-election

The group said the All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose the election if the president failed to call Gbajabiamila to order.

In a statement on Thursday, January 4, 2023, Akin Jones Oladimeji, the group’s secretary-general accused Gbajabiamila of imposing a ‘less popular candidate’ on the people of the constituency.

According to the group, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives is bent on imposing Fuad Laguda, a civil servant on the constituency.

Oladimeji said, “Everyone knows how we virtually lost both the House of Assembly and House of Reps elections in Surulere 2 Federal constituency to opposition before getting them back after onerous efforts; it took full blast support from Asiwaju to coalesce divided camps to work together and we only managed to win with some margin of votes and now he wants to impose a far less popular candidate.”

The group argued that other candidates in the constituency, who are popular than Gbajabiamila’s candidate.

Oladimeji maintained that Lagos elders including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is a resident of the constituency have distanced themselves from

He said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Governor‘s Advisory Council (GAC), former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola who is a resident of Surulere and other APC elders in Lagos State have honourably distanced themselves from any form of manipulation in Surulere 1 APC Reps primary.