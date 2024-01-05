Group wants Tinubu to caution Gbajabiamila ahead of Surulere by-election
The group says the former Speaker of the House of Representatives is bent on imposing Fuad Laguda on the constituency.
The group said the All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose the election if the president failed to call Gbajabiamila to order.
In a statement on Thursday, January 4, 2023, Akin Jones Oladimeji, the group’s secretary-general accused Gbajabiamila of imposing a ‘less popular candidate’ on the people of the constituency.
According to the group, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives is bent on imposing Fuad Laguda, a civil servant on the constituency.
Oladimeji said, “Everyone knows how we virtually lost both the House of Assembly and House of Reps elections in Surulere 2 Federal constituency to opposition before getting them back after onerous efforts; it took full blast support from Asiwaju to coalesce divided camps to work together and we only managed to win with some margin of votes and now he wants to impose a far less popular candidate.”
The group argued that other candidates in the constituency, who are popular than Gbajabiamila’s candidate.
Oladimeji maintained that Lagos elders including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is a resident of the constituency have distanced themselves from
He said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Governor‘s Advisory Council (GAC), former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola who is a resident of Surulere and other APC elders in Lagos State have honourably distanced themselves from any form of manipulation in Surulere 1 APC Reps primary.
“Even President Bola Tinubu visited Surulere without dabbling into the planned primary,” he added.
