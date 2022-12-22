Group promises to deliver 70% FCT votes for Tinubu-Shettima in 2023

Ogbole said strategies had been put in place to massively deliver FCT votes to the former two-term Lagos State governor in the 2023 presidential election.

She said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government had legacy achievements despite economic challenges among which was the second Niger Bridge and several road projects across the country.

She, however, advised Nigerians to be convinced of the capacity and ability of whoever they want to vote for in the coming 2023 presidential election.

She said they should look at past antecedents of the presidential candidates before casting their votes.

According to her, looking at Tinubu’s past records and antecedents when he served as a governor of Lagos State for two terms, he is the most qualified to be Nigeria’s next president.

Ogbole said Tinubu is the most liberal Nigerian among those contesting, adding that the APC presidential candidate had positively impacted the lives of most Nigerians that came his way not minding their religion, tribe or status.

She, however, noted that delivering the votes of FCT residents to Tinubu and the APC would not be an easy task.

“Well, it is a herculean task, no doubt, but we have our modalities in place and we are working assiduously day and night to ensure our task is achieved.

“We are moving from place to place, mobilising the people en masse, speaking to their conscience and letting them see reasons why they should vote Tinubu as the country’s next president because he is a man that can redesign, reposition and take Nigeria to a greater height,” she said.

Ogbole expressed optimism that though the APC lost the FCT in the 2019 general elections, it would win the territory in the coming 2023 general elections, especially the presidential election.

“We are giving 110 per cent assurance, in fact, I want to let you know very categorically that Asiwaju will get 70 per cent votes and the rest candidates will share 30 per cent.

“This is because our modalities are in place already, besides, Tinubu is an asset, he has been able to sell himself to the people, and he has done a lot and impacted so many lives across the country.

“I think it is going to be a different ball game altogether in 2023, people know him and know what he can do.

“They know that he is intelligent, brilliant, and a visionary leader, and above all, an icon of mentorship,” she stressed.

According to her, Tinubu is the kind of president Nigerians need at the moment, a president that can mentor young people to greatness as they served their fatherland.

She assured that if elected as the country’s next president, Tinubu would ensure a paradigm shift that would uplift the country for the betterment of all and sundry.

Speaking on behalf of FCT traditional rulers, Chief Amos Garba of Mapa community, assured that he would work with residents of his community to deliver votes for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket come 2023.

“I must thank the co-ordinator Operation Deliver FCT for APC because she was the first to visit our village with the gospel of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.