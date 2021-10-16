Group floods Ibadan with Osinbajo-for-President posters

The posters were pasted at popular and busy areas like Dugbe, Mokola, University of Ibadan/Bodija Junction and Iwo Road in the city.

The posters tipping the VP to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari bear his portrait with an inscription ‘Osinbajo for All 2023’, even though the VP has not publicly declared any intention to contest for presidency in 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

However, a group, Osinbajo For All Volunteer Group has revealed that it was the brain behind the posters, Punch reports.

The group had earlier announced its readiness to sensitise Nigerians on the suitability of the VP for the President position because of his qualities and experience.

Speaking about the posters, the National Coordinator of the group, Peter Ogundeji said Osinbajo didn’t ask the group to mobilise for him.

He added that the group members were only rooting for his possible emergence as Buhari’s successor.

Ogundeji said, “Irrespective of whether Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has shown interest to run for the 2023 Presidency or not, ‘Osinbanjo For All Volunteer Group’ remains firmly committed to its belief that Osinbajo has all it takes to take our country to it place in destiny come 2023 and beyond.

“Let it be on record once again that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo didn’t mandate us to do this. He didn’t authorise us to mobilise for him; we are young and old men and women who strongly believe in his capacity.

“It is in him we think we can entrust our future. So, notwithstanding his stand for now, with respect to 2023, we shall continue to promote him, we shall continue to let the world know those qualities we have seen in him that have attracted many of us to him.”