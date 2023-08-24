ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov. Sule replaces Nasarawa commissioner nominee, Musa with Ibrahim Angbolo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaker Abdullahi stated that the substitution of Musa’s name was because he was unable to attend the screening of the commissioner nominees by the house.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (NTA)
Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (NTA)

Recommended articles

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker Nasarawa of the House of Assembly said this at an emergency sitting of the House in Lafia on Thursday. Abdullahi said that the substitution of Musa’s name was because he was unable to attend the screening of the commissioner nominees by the house.

’If you will recall during the screening of 17 commissioner nominees sent to this House by His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for screening and possible confirmation.

”We were informed by the deputy speaker, Mr Abel Bala that a commissioner nominee from Nassarawa Eggon, Haruna Musa was indisposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The governor sent this nominee to enable us screen and confirm him so that Nassarawa Eggon will have a representative in the state executive council,” he said.

The speaker said that the nomination of Angbolo was based on his proven antecedence, experience and commitment to the progress of the state. He directed the nominee to submit 30 copies of his Curriculum Vitae (CV) before the closure of Thursday’s work and to appear for screening on Aug. 25.

Also, the House on Thursday received names of nominees for membership of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) and that Local Government Service Commission from the governor, for confirmation.

The Speaker said that the governor nominated Aliyu Gayam from Lafia Local Government Area(LGA) and Mr Samuel Tsebe from Akwanga LGA for confirmation as permanent members of NASIEC.

He also said that the governor nominated Abdullahi Waziri from Doma LGA and Mustapha Aliyu from Awe LGA for re-appointment as permanent members of the Local Government Service Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) before the closure of Thursday’s work and to appear for screening on Aug. 25.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops destroys illegal refinery as crude oil thieves flee in Delta

Troops destroys illegal refinery as crude oil thieves flee in Delta

Gov. Sule replaces Nasarawa commissioner nominee, Musa with Ibrahim Angbolo

Gov. Sule replaces Nasarawa commissioner nominee, Musa with Ibrahim Angbolo

Army dismisses fake video on social media of 'captured' armoured vehicle

Army dismisses fake video on social media of 'captured' armoured vehicle

Wike orders arrest of landlord over collapsed building in Abuja

Wike orders arrest of landlord over collapsed building in Abuja

The roads I built in Ebonyi will last 50 years without maintenance  —  Umahi

The roads I built in Ebonyi will last 50 years without maintenance  —  Umahi

Sen. Manu donates food items to his constituents to mark his 50th birthday

Sen. Manu donates food items to his constituents to mark his 50th birthday

2 K-Dramas set to premiere on AIT in Sept

2 K-Dramas set to premiere on AIT in Sept

NIMC boss hands over to Coker-Odusote as new DG

NIMC boss hands over to Coker-Odusote as new DG

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Meet Tinubu's women [Legit]

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers