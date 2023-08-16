ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the appointees to excel by creating initiatives and programmes that would benefit the people of the state.

Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]
Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Muhammed Shehu on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Shehu said those appointed included Alhaji Inuwa Ibrahim, as the Managing Director, Kaduna Line, Dr Iliyasu Neyu, as the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Aids Control Agency (KADSACA) and Malam Umar Waziri as the Special Adviser, Revenue Matters.

He added that Mr Umar Bambale was appointed as the Special Adviser, Drugs & Narcotics Control, while Prof. Aminu Sharehu was appointed as the Chairman of the Local Government Service Board.

Shehu said that Mr Abubakar Abubakar was appointed as the Managing Director, Kaduna State Development and Property Company Ltd (KSDPC), while Hadiza Hamza was appointed as the Managing Director, Kaduna Industrial and Finance Company (KIFC).

Dr Bello Jamo will serve as the Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board (SPHCB), Mr Joseph Ike will serve as the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) among others,’’ he said.

The governor urged the appointees to excel by creating initiatives and programmes that would benefit the people of the state. He advised them to serve the people of the state with the utmost diligence, discipline and honesty.

