Gov. Radda approves 11 new appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved the appointment of Chief Executives of 11 government agencies in the state.

Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state
Those appointed include; Kabir Usman-Amoga as Executive Director Environmental Protection Agency, Binta Dangani, Executive Secretary, Emergency Management Agency, and Tukur Tingilin, Managing Director, Water Board.

Others are; Abubakar Sulaiman-Abukur, Executive Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Dr Nuhu Bala-Kankia, Executive Secretary Agency for Control of AIDS, and Dr Aliyu Rabiu-Kurfi, Executive Director, History and Culture Bureau.

The rest include; Prof. Kabir Ibrahim-Matazu, Executive Director, Science and Technical Education Board, Dr Aminu Salisu-Tsauri, Executive Secretary, Scholarship Board.

Similarly, the governor has appointed Kabir Magaji as Chairman, State Universal Education Board while Dr Ibrahim Isyaka and Rabiu Idris were appointed Permanent Member in the board.

