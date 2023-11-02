ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Alia congratulates Udende on Appeal Court victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alia particularly congratulated the people of Benue North-East senatorial district on the victory, adding that they had voted ‘the right man for the job’.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

The governor said that the Appeal Court judgment was a clear revalidation of the will of the people of Benue North-East Senatorial District.

He also said that the judgment had further restored the confidence that the people of the state and Nigerians in general reposed in the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in the country.

Alia particularly congratulated the people of Benue North-East senatorial district on the victory, adding that they had voted ‘the right man for the job’.

The governor urged the senator to continue in his quest to reposition the senatorial district with people-oriented policies and programmes.

