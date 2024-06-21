Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

Gemade, while addressing APC supporters in Vandeikya, hinged his confidence on Alia’s achievements. The governor is currently on a thank-you tour to the Vandiekya and Konshisha Local Governments.

Gemade said that the Jechira people in particular, and Benue people in general, were solidly behind the government of Alia. He said the administration had performed very well in the last year.

“Alia’s scorecard is better than any governor in Benue; he is competing with Aper Aku who, before now, was number one,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech, Gov Alia lamented the level of underdevelopment in Benue, saying that past administrations failed to take to develop Benue. He said the massive transformation being witnessed in the state was divine and intended to restore the state’s lost glory.

“Many years ago, Benue was taken 40 years backwards. In between, we had great heroes who came in to do their bit and set the people free.

“This is one of the reasons God wants you to join forces with a great few governors who have demonstrated love for their state and for humanity.

“We should bring development and bring our children back to the pedestal that should be in the classroom so that our tomorrow becomes very prosperous and futuristic.

“What we have done in the area of renovation of schools, hospitals, roads construction, provision of electricity among many others in the last one year is just a tip of the iceberg,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT