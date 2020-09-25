Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has promised to make the state the envy of all in the agriculture sector if re-elected for another term.

Speaking on Friday at an interactive session with farmers across the 18 local government areas of the state, Akeredolu informed the gathering that his administration has paid N500 million counterpart fund to the World Bank funded Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAAMP) to access funds needed to rehabilitate the roads to all the major farms in the state.

The interactive session held at Adegbemile Cultural Center, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Ondo farmers listening to Gov Akeredolu On Friday, Sept 25, 2020 (Maxwell)

Afterwards, the Farmers Association endorsed Akeredolu for another term in office and promised to mobilize their members across the state for the election.

"Dear farmers, let me congratulate you for what you are going to benefit from my second term if you renew your social contract with me.

"Some months ago, I paid the sum of N500 million to RAAMP to be able to access funds needed to be used to rehabilitate all the roads that lead to major farms across the 18 local government areas of our state, but the project was delayed by the national assembly who didn't approve the funds on time," Akeredolu said.

The governor added that: "however, today, I am pleased to inform you that RAAMP has been approved by the national assembly. My second term will make the roads to your farms accessible through all forms of transportation technology.

Gov Rotimi Akeredolu and his team address farmers, promising roads (Maxwell)

"Continuity is the key. You need me to return to make this happen and I need you to return to make history because I want to work for tomorrow.

"I want to work for posterity. I want to create jobs through agriculture. I want Ondo to stop relying on allocation from Abuja. I want an Ondo that investors will troop into like market.

"By the grace of God, you will all smile in my second term than you have smiled in my first term thus far. You have said I am the best thus far, rest assured that I won't betray your trust if you renew your social contract with me," Akeredolu assured.

The Ondo election holds on Saturday, October 10, 2020.