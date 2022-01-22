RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Governor Bello of Kogi State is believed to be one of the presidential aspirants seeking to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says the State.
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says the State.

Sadam Bello, the Deputy Majority Leader of Gombe State House of Assembly has denied the reports that lawmakers from North-East, including the state, have declared their supports for Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition.

Recommended articles

Bello denied the claim in a press statement made available to journalists on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated report that all legislators elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the North-East Zone have endorsed the presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

“I, Hon. Sadam Bello (Funakaye North) and also Deputy House Leader and Hon. Adamu Sale Pata, member representing Yamaltu East, want to stated categorically that we are not part of who supported the said endorsement.

“As legislators from the North-East zone elected under the platform of the APC, we hereby announce that we are not part of those that declared their support to the presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.”

Governor Bello of Kogi State is believed to be one of the presidential aspirants seeking to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Although the governor has not officially announced his interest in the 2023 presidential race, his campaign billboards are already out in Lagos and Abuja.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

#JusticeforHanifa: Ganduje vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old schoolgirl

#JusticeforHanifa: Ganduje vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old schoolgirl

2023 Polls: INEC says all candidates must declare bank assets

2023 Polls: INEC says all candidates must declare bank assets

NANS promises to resist fuel subsidy removal

NANS promises to resist fuel subsidy removal

Lagos gets new police commissioner as Abiodun Alabi replaces Odumosu

Lagos gets new police commissioner as Abiodun Alabi replaces Odumosu

Buhari condoles with family of murdered 5-yr-old girl, Hanifa

Buhari condoles with family of murdered 5-yr-old girl, Hanifa

1 dead, 2 injured as militants attack Universal Energy Resources in Akwa Ibom

1 dead, 2 injured as militants attack Universal Energy Resources in Akwa Ibom

Kano Govt shuts school where teacher allegedly kidnapped, killed pupil

Kano Govt shuts school where teacher allegedly kidnapped, killed pupil

NYSC inaugurates printing press in Kaduna — Official

NYSC inaugurates printing press in Kaduna — Official

Trending

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Former President Ibrahim Babangida

Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader