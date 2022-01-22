Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

Bello denied the claim in a press statement made available to journalists on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated report that all legislators elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the North-East Zone have endorsed the presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

“I, Hon. Sadam Bello (Funakaye North) and also Deputy House Leader and Hon. Adamu Sale Pata, member representing Yamaltu East, want to stated categorically that we are not part of who supported the said endorsement.

“As legislators from the North-East zone elected under the platform of the APC, we hereby announce that we are not part of those that declared their support to the presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.”

Governor Bello of Kogi State is believed to be one of the presidential aspirants seeking to lead Nigeria in 2023.