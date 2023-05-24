Godswill Akpabio meets with Nyesom Wike

The meeting gains significance due to Akpabio's recent nomination by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a candidate for the highly coveted position of Senate President, while Barau Jibrin was recommended as the candidate for Deputy Senate President.

Despite belonging to the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Wike has reportedly thrown his weight behind Akpabio's bid for the Senate presidency.

In a statement released by the Akpabio Campaign Media Office in Abuja following the meeting, Governor Wike was quoted as saying, "This is the time for me to support him (Akpabio) because he supported me when I wanted to be the governor of Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If truly we want this country to move forward from where we are today, I see nothing wrong in the ruling party picking who it thinks can work with the President-elect as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. On this Akpabio and Barau project, we are together to make sure they win."

Wike further expressed his appreciation for Akpabio's past support during his own governorship ambition, stating, "Akpabio supported me during my governorship ambition. He stood by me all through and ensured that I won. I don't pay back good with evil.

"This is payback time for him. I will stand by him until he emerges as the next Senate President. Our team would soon meet to take a position on your aspiration. Don't be worried or disturbed by the contending forces against your aspiration; it is normal in politics. Power is not given on a platter; you fight for it."

In response, Akpabio expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for his support, commending him on his successful tenure as the governor of Rivers State. Akpabio acknowledged Wike's commitment to justice, equity, and fairness, stating that Nigerians would remember him fondly for his contributions.