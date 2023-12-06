God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mutfwang’s election was nullified by the Appeal Court on November 19, on the grounds that the Plateau chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), under which the governor contested and won the election, lacked structure.

The governor has approached the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the appellate court that quashed his victory. Jang, who spoke when he received former House of Representatives member, Musa Bagos, who was also sacked by the Appeal Court on the same grounds, said that there was nothing beyond God.

The former governor, who is the leader of the PDP in Plateau, assured his people that by the special grace of God, the appellate court judgment would be reviewed, and the winners of the seats would be reinstated.

According to him, the sacking of all those elected on the platform of the PDP, for alleged lack of structure, is injustice of the highest order, which God, the creator of the universe, abhors. Jang said that contrary to some insinuations that the PDP in the state was divided, the party was united, and had a common front.

According to him, the elements working for the All Progressives Congress (APC), had finally shown where their true allegiance was, and had announced that they were pro-APC.

“They had one leg in PDP and another in APC. They were agents of APC in PDP. Did any of them deliver their council or ward during the general elections?

“They announced clearly during the elections that they were working for the APC. So, what is the reconciliation all about? Why do we reconcile people who are saboteurs of the party?

“We obeyed the court order, and Bitrus Kaze, whom they have been using, came and contested the election, lost and embraced the winner. The video was shown to the tribunal, but they are still saying that we didn’t obey the court order.

“God in heaven knows that we obeyed the court order, but like I said, God in heaven is higher than any court and is a righteous God,” he said.

Bagos, a former member representing Jos South/Jos East Constituency, said that the visit was part of his thank-you tour, to appreciate his constituents for the mandate they gave him during the last general election.

The former lawmaker said that though the court had ruled otherwise, he encouraged the people to keep calm and trust God, for he would bring justice. He assured them that the unfortunate situation would not affect his resolve to continue to impact the lives of the next generation of Plateau and Nigerian leaders.