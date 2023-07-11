Why Gbenga Daniel's suspension of his pension is an important precedent

In the letter, Daniel requested that the monthly payment of his pension as a former governor should be suspended immediately—due to the fact that he has been sworn in as the senator representing Ogun East constituency in the 10th National Assembly.

While the amount mentioned in the letter, a seemingly modest ₦‎676,376.95 per month, might appear insignificant to some, its true significance lies in the broader context of the ongoing efforts by Federal and State Governments to curtail expenditure, boost revenue, eliminate redundancies, and streamline the machinery of governance.

By taking this bold step, Senator Daniel may have set a precedent for others to follow suit.

It is worth noting that the 10th National Assembly is now the home to no fewer than 14 former governors, each of whom enjoys pension packages from their respective states.

Some of these packages include benefits such as housing, healthcare, travel, accommodation, security, and personnel. When these perks are weighed against the salaries and entitlements they receive as serving lawmakers, it becomes crucial for these individuals to suspend their pensions while in office, for the sake of the greater good.

As the nation grapples with economic challenges, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where every expenditure must be scrutinised, and every opportunity to cut costs must be seized. The mismanagement of our economy in the past has further exacerbated the need for fiscal prudence and efficient resource allocation.

By voluntarily relinquishing their pensions, these former governors would not only alleviate the financial burden on their respective states but also set an example of fiscal responsibility and public service.

It is imperative for our elected officials to lead by example, demonstrating a willingness to make personal sacrifices in the interest of the collective welfare.

Amidst the escalating costs of transportation, electricity, and overall inflation, ordinary Nigerians have been forced to make significant sacrifices for the greater good. Consequently, it is only fair to hold our public office holders to the same standard.

As a gesture of good faith, seeing that that they make up 12% of the 109 legislators in the Red Chamber — and also have the senate president as one of their members — it would be interesting to see the former-governors-turned-senators introduce a bill that addresses this problem in the long term.

This proposed legislation would entail a compulsory provision that mandates the automatic suspension of pensions for all incoming federal and state legislators as well as ministers when assuming new elected or appointed roles.

This gesture would not only earn them the respect and admiration of the public but also foster a renewed sense of trust in our political leadership and our collective aspirations for a better Nigeria.

Most importantly, suspending the pension payments of former governors who are currently serving as lawmakers would serve as a symbolic gesture that signals a departure from the age-old culture of entitlement that has plagued our political landscape.

It would send a strong message that public office is a privilege, not a means for personal enrichment. It is a step towards dismantling the prevailing notion that politicians are disconnected from the struggles of ordinary citizens, and instead aligning their interests with those of the people they represent.

Finally, it would be remiss to overlook the fact that these former-governors-turned-senators have already rendered invaluable services to their respective states during their tenures. Their pension packages were established to acknowledge these contributions.

However, in light of their continued presence in the political arena as serving lawmakers and the economic realities that the nation faces, the suspension of these pensions becomes a matter of ethical responsibility. It is an opportunity for these leaders to prove that their commitment to public service extends beyond their time in executive office.

Senator Daniel's move has set an encouraging precedent. I see it as a call to action. It is my hope that this small but significant act will inspire a wave of similar gestures across our political landscape, which will foster a new era of responsible governance in our beloved country.

