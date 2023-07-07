ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Nurudeen Shotayo

Daniel said he has never benefited from any welfare packages be it medical, furniture, or transportation since he left office 12 years ago.

Governor Dapo Abiodun and one of his predecessors, Otunba Gbenga Daniel. [Twitter:@Reportminds]
Daniel served as a two-term governor of the South West state between 2003 and 2011. Since his exit from office over a decade ago, he has not held any public position until recently when he was appointed to represent the people of Ogun East in the 10th Senate.

Following the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly and the swearing-in of Senators-elect on June 13, 2023, the former governor penned a letter to one of his predecessors and current helmsman, Dapo Abiodun, asking for discontinuation of his pension.

This was disclosed by Daniel in a post on his Twitter page on the evening of Thursday, July 6, 2023.

"After my inauguration at the Senate, I wrote H.E Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, CON on June 14, 2023, to notify him of my decision to have the monthly payment of N676,376.95kobo being gross payment for my pension and allowances as former governor of the Ogun State suspended immediately," he tweeted.

In the said letter which accompanied his post, the former governor noted that the request was in compliance with his "conscience, moral principle and ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor."

Daniel also stressed that since he left the Ogun governorship seat in 2011, he has not benefited from any welfare packages be it medical, furniture, or transportation.

Nurudeen Shotayo

