Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt
The Kano govt maintained that Ganduje and Tinubu have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them.
The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the exaggerated publicity on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘conversation’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators.
He explained that from all indications some people who are not comfortable with the existing long cordiality between Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari are bent on exploiting the situation to their advantage.
Garba also maintained that the governor and the president-elect have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them.
He warned that government would not allow this sound working relationship, which has been waxing stronger, particularly at this critical time, to be destroyed by some self-centred individuals.
The commissioner therefore called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public to disregard such an attempt, and remain calm and loyal to the party to ensure the successful inauguration of the president-elect.
