Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the exaggerated publicity on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘conversation’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators.

He explained that from all indications some people who are not comfortable with the existing long cordiality between Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari are bent on exploiting the situation to their advantage.

Garba also maintained that the governor and the president-elect have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned that government would not allow this sound working relationship, which has been waxing stronger, particularly at this critical time, to be destroyed by some self-centred individuals.