The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano govt maintained that Ganduje and Tinubu have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them.

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Twitter/@AsiwajuTinubu]
The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Twitter/@AsiwajuTinubu]

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the exaggerated publicity on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘conversation’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators.

He explained that from all indications some people who are not comfortable with the existing long cordiality between Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari are bent on exploiting the situation to their advantage.

Garba also maintained that the governor and the president-elect have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned that government would not allow this sound working relationship, which has been waxing stronger, particularly at this critical time, to be destroyed by some self-centred individuals.

The commissioner therefore called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public to disregard such an attempt, and remain calm and loyal to the party to ensure the successful inauguration of the president-elect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration