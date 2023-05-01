Ganduje opposes Kwankwaso on new emirates in Kano state

Speaking at the Workers’ Day celebrations at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Ganduje emphasised that the newly created emirates symbolise unity, progress, and well-being of the people. He also declared that God will not bring anyone who will destroy the newly created emirates.

Governor Ganduje dismissed the suggestion that politics would reverse the creation of the new emirates, stating that they were here to stay.

“Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. We created them to honour the people of these regions.

"Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils.

"I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress. I thank you all,” Governor Ganduje said.

What you should know about the new Kano emirates

The governor made this declaration in response to comments made by former governor and presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who suggested that the incoming government of Abba Kabir Yusuf would review the dethronement and splitting of the Kano emirates.

The Kano emirates were previously split into five, leading to the dethronement of the then-Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi. Despite Kwankwaso’s comments, Ganduje remains firm in his decision to create the four new emirates, stating that it is a move towards development and progress in the state.

