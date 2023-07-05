Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos
Anti-corruption commission analyses forensic reports on ex-governor's bribery videos.
In a press conference, Chairman Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado of the commission confirmed the arrest of former state commissioner Engineer Idris Wada Saleh, who is being accused of involvement in a ₦1 billion fraud.
In response to the controversy surrounding Ganduje, the chairman of the anti-corruption commission promised to reopen the investigation into the ex-governor's case. The videos in question depict Ganduje accepting wads of US dollar bills, suspected to be kickbacks from contractors, and stuffing them into the pockets of his flowing attire. Ganduje, however, has vehemently denied these allegations.
Rimingado disclosed that the commission has officially initiated the investigation and is currently examining forensic reports pertaining to the videos. Despite claims made by some individuals, the commission has not received any court orders preventing them from pursuing their investigative measures.
Additionally, Rimingado informed the public that a letter has been sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), requesting their collaboration in the investigation and potential prosecution of the former governor. While the commission awaits a response from the EFCC, it will proceed with its investigation and extend a warm welcome to the EFCC and other investigative agencies should they choose to cooperate.
