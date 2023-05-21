G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

The groups met at a parley in Abuja on Saturday.

The G7 reiterated their commitment to work with the minority caucus to present a common front for the 10th National Assembly Speaker.

The G7 is made up of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ahmed Wase; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Rep. Aliyu Betara; Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi.

Others are: Rep. Sada Soli (APC-Katsina), Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara), Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo) and Rep. Ado Doguwa (Kano).

Soli who spoke on behalf of the G7, commended the caucus, while assuring them of their unalloyed support with a promise to present a consensus candidate to the Greater Majority.

Responding on behalf of the Greater Majority, Rep. Fred Agbedi, commended the G7 in seeing the Greater Majority as partners in progress for the progressive growth of the 10th House of Representatives.

He applauded the lawmakers for maintaining sacredness of the hallowed chamber, while assuring the G7 that the caucus had not endorsed any candidate.

Agbedi promised that the greater minority would work with all members-elect of the minority to ensure that the 10th House had a speaker for all.

The total number of minority in the House from the PDP, NNPP, ADC, YPP and LP is 182, while the APC has 178 members-elect.