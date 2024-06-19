Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Recommended articles
The Assembly, under Oko-Jumbo's leadership, has set Wednesday, June 19, as the date to screen and confirm these nominees.
A statement from the Clerk of the House invited the nominees to attend the screening at 8 am, bringing with them 12 sets of their credentials, both originals and photocopies.
The lawmakers stated that their actions are in accordance with Section 9 (5) of the Rivers State Local Government Law.
List of caretaker chairmen up for screening
1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji
11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri
12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike