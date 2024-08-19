Rivers crisis: Fresh calls emerge for removal of Damagun as PDP chair

The group accused the duo of committing "egregious betrayal" and working to sabotage the party from within.

In a statement signed by Dr Anita Jackson, the UK Chapter described Damagum and Anyanwu's actions as a "cancer" infiltrating the PDP's leadership, mainly targeting Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a prominent figure in the party.

The group alleged that the pair secretly collaborated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine the PDP's stability.

"We are incensed and appalled by the treacherous actions of Damagum and Anyanwu. Their egregious betrayal and sabotage of the party's interests are a stark reminder of the cancer that has infiltrated the highest echelons of our beloved party," Dr Jackson stated.

Damagun a "toxic poison" - PDP UK

She emphasised that their actions represent a "toxic poison" that must be eradicated to preserve the party's future.

The group further accused Damagum and Anyanwu of interfering in legal matters and plotting to derail the party's progress, blatantly disregarding the PDP constitution.

They urged the party's leadership to take swift and decisive action, emphasising that the duo's continued presence is a "festering wound" on the party's reputation that must be addressed immediately.

