Rivers crisis: Fresh calls emerge for removal of Damagun as PDP chair

Segun Adeyemi

The UK chapter of the PDP urged the party's leadership to take swift and decisive action to initiate the dismissal of Damagum.

Umar Damagum has occupied the caretaker chairman position of the PDP since the conclusion of the 2023 presidential polls. [PDP/X]
The group accused the duo of committing "egregious betrayal" and working to sabotage the party from within.

In a statement signed by Dr Anita Jackson, the UK Chapter described Damagum and Anyanwu's actions as a "cancer" infiltrating the PDP's leadership, mainly targeting Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a prominent figure in the party.

The group alleged that the pair secretly collaborated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine the PDP's stability.

"We are incensed and appalled by the treacherous actions of Damagum and Anyanwu. Their egregious betrayal and sabotage of the party's interests are a stark reminder of the cancer that has infiltrated the highest echelons of our beloved party," Dr Jackson stated.

She emphasised that their actions represent a "toxic poison" that must be eradicated to preserve the party's future.

The group further accused Damagum and Anyanwu of interfering in legal matters and plotting to derail the party's progress, blatantly disregarding the PDP constitution.

They urged the party's leadership to take swift and decisive action, emphasising that the duo's continued presence is a "festering wound" on the party's reputation that must be addressed immediately.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour any longer. The actions of both men are a slap in the face to the millions of loyal members who have worked tirelessly to build the PDP into a formidable force in Nigerian politics," Jackson added, vowing that the PDP UK Chapter will fight to restore the party to its former glory.

Segun Adeyemi

