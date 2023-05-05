The sports category has moved to a new website.
Former president Goodluck Jonathan honors late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Ima Elijah

Late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua passed away on May 5, 2010, while serving as the President of Nigeria.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan (left) with the late former president, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua (right)
In a social media post, Jonathan described Yar'Adua as an exemplary leader who lived above prejudice and was fair to all. He went on to commend Yar'Adua for his dedication to peace, justice, and accountability during his time in public office.

“We look back with appreciation to God for his time on earth and the impact of his leadership on our nation.

"Today, we remember him for his life of selfless service, dedication, and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. We will continue to remember him for his developmental strides and his commitment to the peace and progress of Nigeria,” said Jonathan.

Late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua passed away on May 5, 2010, while serving as the President of Nigeria. His legacy as a leader who was dedicated to the welfare of the people has continued to be celebrated by many.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

