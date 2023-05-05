Former president Goodluck Jonathan honors late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

In a social media post, Jonathan described Yar'Adua as an exemplary leader who lived above prejudice and was fair to all. He went on to commend Yar'Adua for his dedication to peace, justice, and accountability during his time in public office.

“We look back with appreciation to God for his time on earth and the impact of his leadership on our nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, we remember him for his life of selfless service, dedication, and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. We will continue to remember him for his developmental strides and his commitment to the peace and progress of Nigeria,” said Jonathan.