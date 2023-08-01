Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata joins Labour Party

Akpata confirmed this in a series of tweets on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes…I joined the @labourparty_ng in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin-City, where I was formally introduced to members of the Ward and presented with my Party membership card,” he tweeted.

Explaining why he joined the party, Akpata said he “got tired” of complaining about the happenings in Nigeria.

“I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem,” he said.

“This was a major step for me and not one that I took lightly.

“This, for me, is the start of a very important journey, and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at my destination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are speculations that Akpata joined the party ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.