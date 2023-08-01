ADVERTISEMENT
Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata joins Labour Party

Bayo Wahab

Akpata said he joined the party because he “got tired” of complaining about the happenings in Nigeria.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has joined the Labour Party. [Olumide Akpata/Twitter]
Akpata confirmed this in a series of tweets on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party.

“Yes…I joined the @labourparty_ng in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin-City, where I was formally introduced to members of the Ward and presented with my Party membership card,” he tweeted.

Explaining why he joined the party, Akpata said he “got tired” of complaining about the happenings in Nigeria.

I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem,” he said.

“This was a major step for me and not one that I took lightly.

“This, for me, is the start of a very important journey, and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at my destination.”

There are speculations that Akpata joined the party ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The Labour Party has become a formidable party since the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi joined the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

