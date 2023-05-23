Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

A reliable source within Tinubu's camp confirmed Blair's visit, stating that the former British leader had arrived in the country for a "crucial diplomatic meeting" with the two-term governor of Lagos State.

The exact details of the discussion remain undisclosed, but it is believed to be aimed at fostering a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The source also revealed that last week, Asiwaju received a phone call from the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighting the growing international attention on Nigeria's new administration.

