The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, visited President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Defence House on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Tinubu and Blair in a warm ahnd shake
Tinubu and Blair in a warm ahnd shake

Recommended articles

A reliable source within Tinubu's camp confirmed Blair's visit, stating that the former British leader had arrived in the country for a "crucial diplomatic meeting" with the two-term governor of Lagos State.

The exact details of the discussion remain undisclosed, but it is believed to be aimed at fostering a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The source also revealed that last week, Asiwaju received a phone call from the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighting the growing international attention on Nigeria's new administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanying Asiwaju Tinubu at the meeting were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima. Their presence indicates the significance of the gathering and suggests a collaborative approach towards addressing the challenges that lie ahead.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti released on bail after detention

Seun Kuti released on bail after detention

Buhari not moved by Nigeria's debt burden as he prepares to leave Aso Rock

Buhari not moved by Nigeria's debt burden as he prepares to leave Aso Rock

Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

4.8 billion people watched Hilda Baci break Guinness World Record – Report

4.8 billion people watched Hilda Baci break Guinness World Record – Report

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Lamidi Apapa faction of Labour Party wants Bola Tinubu to be sworn in on May 29 as Nigeria's 16th president. [Tribune]

LP crisis festers as Apapa clashes with party officials at presidential tribunal