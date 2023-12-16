ADVERTISEMENT
Former APC chairman Adamu announces retirement from politics

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adamu led the party to victory in the 2023 presidential election, where Tinubu emerged as the winner of the heated contest.

Former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Adamu announced his exit from the political scene during his speech at the launch of a book titled ‘Progressive Governance, Showcasing The Achievements of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State 2019 – 2023’, written by Abdullahi Tanimu.

Disclosing what influenced his decision, Adamu said he decided to leave active politics, as he notes that he is beginning to develop allergies to political activities.

While commenting on the content of the 230-page book, Adamu appreciated the author’s efforts in detailing the achievements of the incumbent governor.

The former APC chair, who is the first civilian governor of the state, said Sule had not only consolidated on the achievements of his predecessors but has also improved on them.

He, therefore, urged all the stakeholders and the residents of the state to continue to support the governor and his cabinet members with prayers to enable them to take the state to greater heights.

I am not only a retiree but I am out of politics. I’m beginning to develop little allergies for political activities now and political speeches. So, forgive me, I will not make any political statement beyond asking for more support for the governor of the state.

“He needs all your prayers and goodwill to be able to succeed,” he said.

Adamu led the APC to victory in the 2023 presidential election, where Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner of the heated contest. However, he resigned in July, paving the way for the current chairman and former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

For his part, Governor Sule lauded the author of the book for recognising his developmental strides in the state, disclosing his government's readiness to construct a 15km Road in each of the 13 LGAs.

He added that the government had paid the counterpart funding for 2023 to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), stating that over 140 schools would soon be constructed under the arrangement.

