ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former Ambassador files libel suit against ex-Minister Onyeama in US Court

Ima Elijah

Onoh accuses Onyeama and Aduda of utilising a New York-based online newspaper to tarnish her reputation.

Geoffrey Onyeama [TheNiche]
Geoffrey Onyeama [TheNiche]

Recommended articles

The suit was filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas and has been assigned to Judge Jane Boyle for adjudication, although no hearing date has been fixed.

In the court documents, Onoh accuses Onyeama and Aduda of utilising a New York-based online newspaper to tarnish her reputation.

According to Steven Thornton, counsel to Onoh, the online newspaper published an article in April claiming that Onoh was sacked by the Nigerian government due to the misappropriation of ₦50 million. The publication included Onoh's photograph to ensure clarity on the subject of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thornton expressed his discontent with the paper's portrayal of Onoh as corrupt, alleging that the media outlet informed its global audience of the diversion of funds meant for the operation of Nigeria’s High Commission in Namibia.

The article, as claimed by Onoh's counsel, stated that Aduda and Onyeama were members of an investigative committee that indicted Onoh for fraud. Onoh, in a series of memos to then Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, accused Onyeama of condoning corrupt practices at the foreign ministry during his supervision.

As an Ambassador, Onoh reported multiple incidents of embezzlement of millions of U.S. dollars and billions of naira of Nigerian government funds by various officials.

She also disclosed the embezzlement of $2.8 million in Red Cross Funds intended for Haiti earthquake victims and exposed acts of visa racketeering against the USA and other countries by her successor in Jamaica.

In response to the allegations, Onoh’s lawyer, Thornton, argued that the claims made by Sahara Reporters in the alleged offending story were false.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that Onoh was never terminated from any posting with the Nigerian government for misappropriation of funds.

Furthermore, Thornton asserted that Onyeama did not form a seven-person committee to investigate Onoh, and Aduda did not head any such committee.

In the prayers submitted before the judge, Thornton demanded costs of litigation and "all such other and further relief at law and in equity to which Onoh may show herself to be justly entitled."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

NCF, Institute donate ₦8m gadgets to preserve Cross River’s endangered gorillas

NCF, Institute donate ₦8m gadgets to preserve Cross River’s endangered gorillas

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

The PDP has outlined the costs for various forms. [The Cable]

PDP sets primaries date for February 2024 by-elections

APC godfather Tinubu attended Akeredolu's inauguration on Feb 24, 2021 [Punch]

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

Aiyedatiwa pays condolence visit to late Akeredolus family

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests