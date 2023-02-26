Form EC8A and other result sheets INEC uses to record votes

Section 60 of the Electoral Act provides the steps presiding officers must follow during post-election procedure using the results sheets.

Here’s a list of prescribed forms INEC uses to record election results.

Form EC8A:

This is the most popular sheet INEC uses for recording results at polling unit level. It’s the most important sheet because it is the first result sheet.

Form EC8B

Form EC8B is the sheet for recording and collating elections at ward level. All results from EC8A are entered into this form.

Form EC8C

This is a sheet used for collating election results at local government level. The results recorded at ward levels are entered into this form.

Form EC8D

This is the sheet for the collation of election results at state level. Constituency and senatorial district election results are recorded in this form.

Form EC8E

Form EC8E is the last form which is used for the declaration of the final result.

Form EC60EC