Finally, INEC declares Labour Party candidate as winner of FCT senate seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mrs Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Senate seat.

Saka said that Ireti scored 202,175 votes to emerge winner, adding that Mr Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 100,544 votes, while Mr Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) placed third with 78,905 votes.

”I, Prof. Sanni Saka thereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 FCT Senatorial district election held on Feb. 25.

“The election was contested and the candidates received the votes as announced.

“That Ireti Kingibe having satisfied the requirement of the law has been declared the winner,” Saka said.

He said that the problem with the Bwari result that was earlier canceled was rectified and the result certified as valid.

He however, said that the result for Abaji remained canceled because the problem had not been sorted out.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sulieman Ango, the APC agent and that of PDP Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed refused to sign the result sheet saying it was not authentic.

